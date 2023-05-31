Owen Moxon (left) in action in the League Two play-off final against Stockport County. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Central midfielder ​Moxon (25) starred in the Cumbrians’ League Two play-off final win over Stockport County.

He scored six goals in 54 appearances for his hometown club last season and was joint-top of the League Two assist charts with 16.

Moxon was named in the League Two team of the year at the end of his first season as a full-time footballer.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry.

Carlisle signed Moxon from Scottish side Annan Athletic last summer when he signed a two-year deal so the newly-promoted club might be tempted to cash in on him while they can.

Posh are determined to maintain radio silence over transfer speculation in and out of London Road this summer.

The chief transfer negotiator Barry Fry has been gagged by his chairman Darragh MacAnthony as the club want no distractions as they set out on a different approach to team building.

First-team boss Darren Ferguson is also keen to ensure the club’s current young players receive a fair crack of the whip as far as selection is concerned.

Ferguson said: “Players like Joel Randall need a run of games in the team and pre-season will be his opportunity.

"The same goes for Manu Fernandez who could be anything, but he’ll have pre-season to prove to me he can step into the first team.