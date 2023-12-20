Peterborough United ​are blessed with two top-class wingers in their regular starting line-up this season.

Bobby Barnes (kneeling) celebrates a Posh goal in 1993. Photo: David Lowndes.

​But how do Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark match-up against the best wing pairs in Posh history?

We offer three alternatives so you can decide.

David Farrell celebrates his famous play-off semi-final hat-trick. Photo: David Lowndes.

BILLY HAILS & PETER MCNAMEE

Right-winger Hails (318 apps, 115 goals) and left-winger McNamee (341 apps 126 goals) were stars of the all conquering 1960-61 Posh team that won the Fourth Division title after scoring a record-busting 134 goals in 46 matches.

The appearance/goal figures above include Midland League appearances, but they both took the step up in standard in their stride to form part of a fantastic five-strong forward line.

McNamee was still going strong in 1965 when he scored the winning goal in a famous 2-1 FA Cup win against Arsenal.

Scott Houghton delivers a cross for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

​WORRELL STERLING & BOBBY BARNES

Sterling (237 apps 38 goals) and Barnes (60 apps 9 goals) were key men in the Posh team that won promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history in 1992.

The pair cost a combined fee of just over £100k and had polar opposite personalities and playing styles. Sterling was a hard-working right-winger, while Barnes was more flamboyant and full of tricks on the left.

Both played major parts in the unforgettable 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the third division play-off semi-final in May, 1992.

Worrell Sterling in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

Sterling scored the equaliser and Barnes created the winning goal for super sub Steve Cooper, unusually with a cross from the right wing.

​DAVID FARRELL & SCOTT HOUGHTON

They didn’t enjoy promotion successes together, but Farrell (388 apps, 52 goals) and Houghton (87 apps 15 goals) were part of a thrilling Barry Fry side for most of the 1997-98 Fourth Division season.

They provided the crosses for dynamic striking duo Jimmy Quinn and Martin Carruthers, while scoring plenty themselves, often with spectacular strikes.

Farrell went on to score the greatest Posh hat-trick of all-time in a Third Division play-off semi-final against Barnet in May, 2000.