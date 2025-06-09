Are Birmingham City losing interest in Kwame Poku? Plus the latest on Harley Mills and Celtic

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Birmingham City at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

Birmingham City appear to have moved onto other winger targets as the Kwame Poku transfer saga drifts into another week.

Poku will leave Peterborough United as a free agent this summer after letting his contract at London Road expire and League One champions Birmingham have been the most obvious and persistent pursuers of the 23 year-old.

Posh officials have been steering Poku towards St Andrews who are understood to have made the wide man a ‘life-changing’ deal, albeit one well short of the £30k per week offer that was bandied about earlier this summer.

But, unlike Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and director of football Barry Fry, Poku’s agent apparently believes ‘The Blues’ won’t be challenging for promotion from the Championship in the 2025-26 season so his client could be better served moving elsewhere. There is now understood to be interest in Poku from Germany and Spain and from Scotland in the shape of Rangers who have recently appointed former Posh captain Russell Martin as manager.

Posh would prefer Poku to stay in England because the compensation fee would be far higher than if he moved to Scotland or mainland Europe, but the signs are his Championship admirers won’t hang on for much longer.

Today (Monday) Birmingham Live have reported City are interested in NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen. They have also been linked with former Birmingham Academy players Demarai Gray and Nathan Redmond who can both operate in wide positions.

There is also interest from North of the border in Posh full-back Harley Mills who is yet to sign a new, improved contract offered by Posh. The 19 year-old star of the Vertu Trophy final win over Birmingham City at Wembley is about to enter the last year of his current Posh deal and Scottish Premier League Celtic’s interest in him has now been confirmed, although reports of an offer being made are thought to be wide of the mark.

Premier League side Fulham have also been linked with a move for Mills who has made just 12 Football League appearances for Posh.

The PT has approached Posh for a comment.