Josh Emmanuel. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

​Posh have been linked with three defenders and a midfielder since the end of last season.

The PT has run the rule over them all…

OWEN MOXON

Owen Moxon (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The 25 year-old Carlisle midfielder was the top goal-creator in League Two last season. He was credited with 17 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's an impressive stat, but it was also his first year in the Football League after over 100 appearances for Scottish League One side Annan Athletic so he might be a one-season wonder.

Anyway he appears to be living his dream at Carlisle, his hometown club, and it would take a sizeable offer to make the Cumbrians sit up and take notice.

Moxon said this week: 'Playing for Carlisle is more important than money and fame.’

Romoney Crichlow (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

JOSH EMMANUEL

The 25 year-old right-back’s career hasn’t blossomed as expected after early promise shown at Bolton Wanderers and Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he looked to have rediscovered his aggression and quality when joining Grimsby Town on loan from Hull in January and he played in the Mariners’ shock FA Cup win at Southampton.

Emmanuel caused Posh many problems with his maruading runs from deep in a Championship fixture in Hull in October, 2020.

Lloyd Jones(Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images).

Darren Ferguson, who was Posh manager at the time, may well have remembered that, although he obviously will be far more interested in more recent scouting reports.

Emmanuel has been compared to top full-back of the Posh past Mark Little which is high praise indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s now a free agent which is handy and the last Posh signing from Grimsby, Siriki Dembele, didn’t do so bad.

ROMONEY CRICHLOW

The 24 year-old left-sided centre-back starred in Bradford City’s surge to the League Two play-offs last season when he was on loan at Huddersfield.

He’s now been released by the Terriers after just four starts in five years.

Bradford-based journalist Simon Parker said: ‘Romoney a ball-playing defender, very comfortable in possession, but a bit casual at times. He was loved at Bradford though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from the ‘casual’ bit he sounds like a Ferguson signing.

LLOYD JONES

At 27 the released Cambridge United centre-back might already be too old for the London Road revolution, but it was respected national journalist Alan Nixon who suggested he was of interest to Posh and League One rivals Wycombe.​​​​​​ Jones also carries the baggage of being an ex-Cobbler.

He did become a Posh cult hero by scoring an own goal to give Grant McCann’s side a 1-0 win in the first Cambs derby for over 20 years last October.

That didn’t stop him from winning four Cambridge player of the season awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad