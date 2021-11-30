Another setback for luckless Peterborough United striker, Under 23s at Everton and the Under 18s play Derby County at Pride Park in the FA Youth Cup

Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones has suffered another injury setback

The 19 year-old was scheduled to make his return from knee ligament damage in tomorrow’s Under 23 Premier League fixture against Everton at Southport FC (December 1, 7pm), but he has now developed a hip problem.

The club sent him for a scan today with manager Darren Ferguson expecting Jones to be sidelined for another two-to-three weeks at least.

Posh are sending a strong squad to Everton which includes million-pound summer signing Joel Randall, Joe Tomlinson and Kwame Poku. Idris Kanu could miss out after missing training because of illness today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Tomlinson.

Ferguson has told the under 23 squad to use the matches to force their way into the first-team picture. Tomlinson returned to the matchday squad for Saturday’s Championship draw with Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Joe had a dip in form, but he’s playing well again now,” Ferguson said. “He was very good against Sheffield United last week and earned his place in Saturday’s squad. He’s a useful substitute as his set-pieces delivery is very good and we’ve struggled in that area.

“I’ve told the Under 23s all season that if they well play in those matches and they work hard and show up well in training they will get their chance with the first team.”

**Posh Under 18s play a third round FA Youth Cup tie against Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday (Dercember 2, 7pm).