Reading FC.

Reading FC have been charged by the Football Association with multiple breaches of its regulations after apparently failing to pay players’ wages on time on three occasions last season.

Reading failed to pay their players on time and in full in October, November and April. The EFL said Reading’s owner since May 2017, Dai Yongge, had also been charged with ‘causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations, despite his commitment to fund the cash requirements of the club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading were docked six points in April for failing to adhere to the terms of an agreed business plan after a previous profit and sustainability rule breach. That ultimately led to the ir relegation from the Championship.

The Royals were given a six-point deduction in 2021 for exceeding the permitted £39m financial loss limit across a three-year cycle.

If Reading accept the charges or are found guilty by an independent disciplinary panel they can expect to be docked points.