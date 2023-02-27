Karl Robinson (left) with Posh boss Darren Ferguson in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

Robinson was coming up to the fifth anniversary of his appointment at Oxford, but a run of one point in the last eight League One matches prompted his departure 24 hours after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Bristol Rovers.

Robinson, a big foe of Posh when he was managing MK Dons, had been the third longest-serving manager in the third tier after Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers and John Coleman at Accrington Stanley. Ainsworth ended his decade in charge of the Chairboys to take up a managerial post in the Championship at QPR at the end of last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleman took charge for the second time at Stanley in September, 2014. The next longest-serving League One managers are Mark Bonner (Cambridge), Ian Evatt (Bolton) and Steve Cotterill (Shrewsbury) who were all appointed in 2020.

Oxford are 17th in League One, just five points above the relegation zone. They visit the Weston Homes Stadium on April 1 and former Posh boss Grant McCann is bound to be linked with the Oxford job.

Coaches Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown have been put in temporary charge.

An Oxford club statement said: "The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined, but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford have won three of their past 16 league games under Robinson. He took Oxford to the League One play-offs in successive seasons, losing in the final at Wembley to Wycombe in 2020 and at the semi-final stage to Blackpool the following year.