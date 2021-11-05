Another England selection for Peterborough United youngster

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh at Swansea last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

England play Andorra on November 10, Switzerland on November 13 and Sweden on November 16. All the matches take place in Sweden.

Edwards (18) impressed in a triangular tournament involing Belgium, France and Mexico last month.

He has started 12 of Posh’s 16 Championship matches this season and is expected to play against Fulham at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (November 6, 3pm).