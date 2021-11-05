Another England selection for Peterborough United youngster
Peterborough United teenager Ronnie Edwards has been named in a 21-man England Under 19 squad for three European Championship qualifying matches this month.
England play Andorra on November 10, Switzerland on November 13 and Sweden on November 16. All the matches take place in Sweden.
Edwards (18) impressed in a triangular tournament involing Belgium, France and Mexico last month.
He has started 12 of Posh’s 16 Championship matches this season and is expected to play against Fulham at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (November 6, 3pm).
On loan midfielder Conor Coventry is also away next week for two games with Ireland Under 21s.