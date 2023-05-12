Will Norris in action for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh romped to a 4-0 win over the Owls in the first leg of a play-off semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium. The losers now need to make a record-breaking comeback in the second leg at Hillsborough next Thursday (May 18) to reach the final at Wembley.

Many Wednesday fans left London Road early. Some of those who stayed jeered their team at the end of a dispiriting night for a team that finished 19 points clear of Posh in the final League One table.

It’s understandable (the booing),” More told The Sheffield Star. “Because the emotions are where they are.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores the fourth Posh goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

"I can’t put that game into words now, because as a manager you’re disappointed as well. I need time to reflect on the game – the result wasn’t good enough and it was a difficult night for us… It was unacceptable.

“Obviously as a manager it’s frustrating and your emotions get embroiled in it as well. Obviously you don’t want it. We didn’t come here tonight to be on the end of that result. We’ve not prepared and worked all week for that.

“You need a performance, and that went away from us in the second half. So I’m angry and I’m disappointed, but I have to be composed because sometimes your words can come out wrong - and what these players need now are constructive words, words that are going to sink in.

“Their emotions right now are all over the place and sometimes those words don’t penetrate, so I’d rather leave that to the morning.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United battles with Michael Smith of Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/tehposh.com.

“It’s sore right now. It’s a bad loss for us tonight.

