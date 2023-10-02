Peterborough United are playing for the fourth Tuesday in a row when they travel to Carlisle United for a League One fixture tomorrow (7.45pm).

Posh are likely to get a fortnight off soon because of the international break, but it’s still been a challenging run of fixtures with some players showing signs of fatigue. The 450-mile round trip to Cumbria is not going to help any tiredness in the camp.

The PT has taken this into account when selecting the team we would start at Brunton Park against a side with just one win in their opening 10 fixtures since winning the League Two play-offs last season.

It’s an exciting line-up full of pace and trickery in the familiar 4-2-1-3 formation.

Hector Kyprianou is suspended from the match after collecting his fifth caution of the campaign on Saturday.

