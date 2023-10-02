News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
Josh Knight (near) in action for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: David Lowndes.Josh Knight (near) in action for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: David Lowndes.
Josh Knight (near) in action for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: David Lowndes.

An explosive and speedy Peterborough United team capable of blowing Carlisle United away

Peterborough United are playing for the fourth Tuesday in a row when they travel to Carlisle United for a League One fixture tomorrow (7.45pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 07:07 BST

Posh are likely to get a fortnight off soon because of the international break, but it’s still been a challenging run of fixtures with some players showing signs of fatigue. The 450-mile round trip to Cumbria is not going to help any tiredness in the camp.

The PT has taken this into account when selecting the team we would start at Brunton Park against a side with just one win in their opening 10 fixtures since winning the League Two play-offs last season.

It’s an exciting line-up full of pace and trickery in the familiar 4-2-1-3 formation.

Hector Kyprianou is suspended from the match after collecting his fifth caution of the campaign on Saturday.

The number one has been steady enough in the last two games, but Fynn Talley is waiting to take over should more errors occur.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The number one has been steady enough in the last two games, but Fynn Talley is waiting to take over should more errors occur. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The captain and right-back is back from suspension and, as well as teenage loanee Jadel Katongo played in his place on Saturday, Posh could need more attacking power against weaker opponents.

2. PETER KIOSO

The captain and right-back is back from suspension and, as well as teenage loanee Jadel Katongo played in his place on Saturday, Posh could need more attacking power against weaker opponents. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock

Photo Sales
It's time to let this flier have his head at left-back. Give Harrison Burrows a rest from this one.

3. ZAK STURGE

It's time to let this flier have his head at left-back. Give Harrison Burrows a rest from this one. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
You can't help but love the centre-back's attitude. He's playing solidly. His attacking dashes forward are good to watch.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

You can't help but love the centre-back's attitude. He's playing solidly. His attacking dashes forward are good to watch. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCumbriaLeague Two