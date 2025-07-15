An awayday to start the National League season for Peterborough United Women

Posh Women celebrate a National League goal at Northampton Town last season. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women will open their National Midlands Division One season at Notts County.

Posh finished third last season behind Loughborough Lightning and Northampton Town. County finished seventh in a 12-team division. The opening matches of the season take place on Sunday, August 17.

The first Posh game at their new home base of PIMS Park, home Peterborough Sports FC, is against Lincoln United on Sunday, August 24.

The two big derbies against Cobblers are scheduled for Thursday nights. Posh will travel to Northampton on October 30 and host the return on February 19.

Kidderminster Harriers, Sheffield FC and Stourbridge are new opponents for Posh in the 2025-26 season. There are 12 teams in Midlands Division One with the champions winning promotion and the runners-up taking part in a promotion play-off.

Posh have been drawn in a National League Cup group with Cambridge United, Norwich City and Real Bedford.

FIXTURES

August: 17 Notts County (a), 24 LINCOLN UNITED (H), 31 Sutton Coldfield (a).

September: 14 SHEFFIELD FC (H), 21 Worcester City (a).

October: 12 LEAFIELD ATHLETIC (H), 30 Northampton Town(a).

November: 2 BOLDMERE ST MICHAEL (H), 16 Barnsley (a), 30 Stourbridge (a).

December: 7 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS (H), 14 NOTTS COUNTY (H)

January: 4 Lincoln United (a), 25 Sheffield FC (a).

February: 8 SUTTON COLDFIELD (H), 19 NORTHAMPTON TOWN (H), 22 Leafield Athletic (a).

March: 8 WORCESTER CITY (H), 15 Boldmere St Michaels (a), 29 BARNSLEY (H).

April: 12 Kidderminster Harriers (a), 26 STOURBRIDGE (H).