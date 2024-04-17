An awards hat-trick for Harrison, a pair of prizes for Poppie and honours for a former CEO and the current mascot at Peterborough United's presentation night
Burrows picked up two ‘player-of-the-year’ prizes at the Posh Awards night at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood on Wednesday. He also won the ‘moment-of-the-season’ award for his winning goal at Wembley in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final.
Burrows won the League One ‘player-of-the-year’ prize recently and was man-of-the-match in the final and semi-final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
There were 24 awards covering the men’s senior, under 21 and under 18 sides as well as the women’s senior and under 23 sides.
Poppie Brown won two of the four women’s awards.
Malik Mothersille won ‘goal of the season’ for his strike at Blackpool in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final.
Former Posh CEO Bob Symns and Wayne Daly, the brains behind Peter Burrow the Posh mascot, were also honoured.
AWARDS
MEN
Forever Posh Player of the Season – Harrison BurrowsForever Posh Young Player of the Season – Ronnie Edwards
Foreverposh Away Travel Player of the Season – Archie CollinsGoal of the Season – Malik MothersilleCommunity Player of the Season – Ricky-Jade JonesJunior Posh Player of the Season – Harrison BurrowsMoment of the Season – Harrison BurrowsPlayers’ Player of the Season – Ephron Mason-Clark
Outstanding Contribution to PUFC Award – Bob SymnsLong service award: Loz ClarkeUnsung Hero award - Wayne Daly
Under 21s Player of the Season – James Dornelly
Under 21 Players’ Player of the Season – Donay O’Brien-BradyUnder 21 Goal of the Season – Will Van Lier
Under 18 Player of the Season – Harley MillsUnder 18 Players Player of the Season – Oliver RoseUnder 18 Goal of the Season – Tyler Winters
Women
Player of the Season - Poppie BrownPlayers Player of the Season – Poppie BrownCommunity Player of the Season – Neive CorryGoal of the Season – Renai BennettUnder 23 Player of the Season – Rebecca MearsUnder 23 Players’ Player of the Season - Edyn OskerUnder 23 Goal of the Season – Alicia Podd