An awards hat-trick for Harrison, a pair of prizes for Poppie and honours for a former CEO and the current mascot at Peterborough United's presentation night

Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows has added another hat-trick of awards to his collection.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Apr 2024, 23:00 BST
Harrison Burrows celebrates his winning goal for Posh at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Harrison Burrows celebrates his winning goal for Posh at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Burrows picked up two ‘player-of-the-year’ prizes at the Posh Awards night at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood on Wednesday. He also won the ‘moment-of-the-season’ award for his winning goal at Wembley in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final.

Burrows won the League One ‘player-of-the-year’ prize recently and was man-of-the-match in the final and semi-final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

There were 24 awards covering the men’s senior, under 21 and under 18 sides as well as the women’s senior and under 23 sides.

Poppie Brown won two Posh Women's player-of-the-year prizes.
Poppie Brown won two Posh Women's player-of-the-year prizes.

Poppie Brown won two of the four women’s awards.

Malik Mothersille won ‘goal of the season’ for his strike at Blackpool in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final.

Former Posh CEO Bob Symns and Wayne Daly, the brains behind Peter Burrow the Posh mascot, were also honoured.

AWARDS

Wayne Daly, aka Peter Burrow, won an unsung hero award. Photo David Lowndes.
Wayne Daly, aka Peter Burrow, won an unsung hero award. Photo David Lowndes.

MEN

Forever Posh Player of the Season Harrison BurrowsForever Posh Young Player of the SeasonRonnie Edwards

Foreverposh Away Travel Player of the SeasonArchie CollinsGoal of the SeasonMalik MothersilleCommunity Player of the Season Ricky-Jade JonesJunior Posh Player of the SeasonHarrison BurrowsMoment of the SeasonHarrison BurrowsPlayers’ Player of the Season Ephron Mason-Clark

Outstanding Contribution to PUFC AwardBob SymnsLong service award: Loz ClarkeUnsung Hero award - Wayne Daly

Under 21s Player of the Season James Dornelly

Under 21 Players’ Player of the SeasonDonay O’Brien-BradyUnder 21 Goal of the SeasonWill Van Lier

Under 18 Player of the Season Harley MillsUnder 18 Players Player of the Season Oliver RoseUnder 18 Goal of the SeasonTyler Winters

Women

Player of the Season - Poppie BrownPlayers Player of the Season – Poppie BrownCommunity Player of the Season – Neive CorryGoal of the Season – Renai BennettUnder 23 Player of the Season – Rebecca MearsUnder 23 Players’ Player of the Season - Edyn OskerUnder 23 Goal of the Season – Alicia Podd

