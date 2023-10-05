An adjusted attack to help Peterborough United show killer edge against Lincoln
Peterborough United are unbeaten in seven games but need to start converting draws into wins.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
Posh will be looking to head into a two week break, following the postponement of the Wigan game, with a victory over a decent Lincoln side.
The PT would suggest a couple of changes to the side that were denied victory right at the death at Carlisle, firstly bringing Hector Kyprianou back from suspension.
Also taken into account, is trying to get as many players as possible in forward areas playing in positions that are familiar to them in the 4-2-3-1 system.
