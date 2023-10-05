News you can trust since 1948
An adjusted attack to help Peterborough United show killer edge against Lincoln

Peterborough United are unbeaten in seven games but need to start converting draws into wins.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST

Posh will be looking to head into a two week break, following the postponement of the Wigan game, with a victory over a decent Lincoln side.

The PT would suggest a couple of changes to the side that were denied victory right at the death at Carlisle, firstly bringing Hector Kyprianou back from suspension.

Also taken into account, is trying to get as many players as possible in forward areas playing in positions that are familiar to them in the 4-2-3-1 system.

A steady run of performances for the Posh number one, any criticism of him for the late goal at Carlisle was silly and over the top.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

A steady run of performances for the Posh number one, any criticism of him for the late goal at Carlisle was silly and over the top.

Teams target Posh down the left and Burrows looks susceptible when asked to defend. Struge was similar but he will offer a lot more threat going forward.

2. ZAK STURGE

Teams target Posh down the left and Burrows looks susceptible when asked to defend. Struge was similar but he will offer a lot more threat going forward.

An absolute star.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

An absolute star.

The centre-backs have been Posh's best performers in recent weeks and Knight continue to impress.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-backs have been Posh's best performers in recent weeks and Knight continue to impress.

