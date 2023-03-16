News you can trust since 1948
An additional Ivan Toney payment coming to Peterborough United and it's nothing to do with his England selection

Former Peterborough United star Ivan Toney has been selected for the England squad to play Italy and Ukraine in Euros qualifiers.

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT- 2 min read
Ivan Toney. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Toney (27) scored his 16th goal of the Premier League season for Brentford in a 2-0 win at Southampton on Tuesday night. Only Harry Kane among England players has scored more.

Toney’s selection is slightly controversial as he has a possible lengthy ban for alleged football betting offences hanging over him.

Posh will not benefit financially if Toney wins his first cap, but the PT can reveal Brentford will be obliged to make another payment to his old club when survival in the Premier League this season is confirmed. The Bees are currently eighth.

England manager Gareth Southgate said: “Ivan is playing for his club and available for them. There hasn't been a trial or any judgement so I don't know on what basis we wouldn't pick him.

"Ivan has been consistent across the season. He is playing really well. I like his presence in games."

Toney was picked in the squad for England's Nations League qualifiers with Italy and Germany last year but did not play and was then left out of the World Cup.

England travel to Italy on Thursday, March 23 and host Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday, March 26.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal). Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City). Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham). Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford).

