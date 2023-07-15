Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris during the pre-season win over Leicester City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the relevation in a Friday interview with his club’s ‘Posh Plus’ service.

MacAnthony also confirmed a replacement striker would be signed if Clarke-Harris left. The 28 year-old has been Posh’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons, but the club are now committed to building a younger, more dynamic squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony also discussed the immediate future of other transfer-listed players an the potential of new signings arriving at London Road with one decision expected this weekend.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony during his interview with Posh Plus at St George's Park

MacAnthony said: “We’ve had enquiries from America for Jonno and we’ve had enquiries, but no bids for Frankie Kent and Josh Knight. If a centre-back leaves we will replenish.

"Joe Tomlinson is wanted by several clubs, but again no bids have arrived.

"If we get the right bids, the players will leave, but if they stay here, they stay here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Jeando Fuchs leaves we will replace him, but he has been brilliant so far this summer.

"We still have some of our own business to do. We’ve been chasing a player in a particular area for four weeks now and we hope to find out about him this weekend.

"We’re happy to wait for a left-back and we’re working on a new goalkeeper, but there’s no rush for that.

"We have a few pieces to go, but nothing that will knock the squad out of synch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Posh priority is a right-back, although the management have been impressed with the contributions made by Josh Knight, James Dornelly and Charlie O’Connell in that position in the summer friendlies.