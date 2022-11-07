All you need to know about the FA Cup second round draw involving Peterborough United
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday.
The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm and across the FA’s social media channels.
Posh will need to beat Salford away in a replay next week before booking a place in the second round which is scheduled for between November 25-28. The teams fought out a goalless draw at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday. Posh and Salford are ball number 9.
Non-league Bracknell host League One promotion fancies Ipswich Town on Monday evening.
Full numbers list: 1. Forest Green Rovers, 2. Barnsley, 3. Boreham Wood, 4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United, 5. Dagenham & Redbridge, 6. Accrington Stanley, 7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United, 8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham, 9. Peterborough United or Salford City, 10. Farnborough, 11. Grimsby Town, 12. Milton Keynes Dons, 13. Ebbsfleet United, 14. Carlisle United AFC, 15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town, 16. Chippenham Town, 17. Sheffield Wednesday,18. Portsmouth, 19. Shrewsbury Town, 20. Buxton, 21. Charlton Athletic, 22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon, 23. Newport County AFC, 24. Stockport County, 25. King’s Lynn Town, 26. Stevenage, 27. Fleetwood Town, 28. Burton Albion, 29. Harrogate Town, 30. Exeter City, 31. Torquay United or Derby County, 32. Bristol Rovers, 33. Walsall, 34. Wrexham AFC, 35. Crewe Alexandra, 36. Barnet or Chelmsford City, 37. Woking or Oxford United, 38. Chesterfield, 39. Alvechurch, 40. Mansfield Town