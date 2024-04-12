Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action. Photo Joe Dent.

​But the 2023-24 campaign has been full of exceptional individual displays as well as some outstanding team efforts. In short it’s been an extraordinary season.

Apologies to Josh Knight and Kwame Poku as you have both been excellent as well, but here are my top five in reverse order…

5 EPHRON MASON-CLARK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ephron Mason-Clark has been great to watch this season. Photo Joe Demt/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His finishing can still be erratic, but he’s claimed 19 goals from the wing which is an outstanding effort and goes a long way to explaining why he will be playing Championship football for Coventry City after securing a £4.25 million move in the last transfer window. Explosive pace and power also helps.

4 HECTOR KYPRIANOU

A high-class midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, even when receiving it under extreme pressure, enjoys a wide passing range and pops up with important goals. He makes Posh tick and his only black mark was collecting 10 yellow cards for a two-game suspension at a crucial time. Both games were lost.

3 RONNIE EDWARDS

Top-class Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Laughable he can ‘only’ be placed third as he oozes class and starts many attacks from the back thanks to coolness under pressure and the ability to carry the ball forward with purpose. A rock-solid defender and too good for League One.

2 HARRISON BURROWS

Laughable that some us wanted Zak Sturge to play left-back at the start of the season as the skipper has risen magnificently to the challenge of playing in what probably isn’t even his best position. He has outstanding quality and his goals and assist numbers are off the charts. And he’s ‘one of our own.’

1 ARCHIE COLLINS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad