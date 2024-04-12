All hail one of the best buys in Peterborough United's history
But the 2023-24 campaign has been full of exceptional individual displays as well as some outstanding team efforts. In short it’s been an extraordinary season.
Apologies to Josh Knight and Kwame Poku as you have both been excellent as well, but here are my top five in reverse order…
5 EPHRON MASON-CLARK
His finishing can still be erratic, but he’s claimed 19 goals from the wing which is an outstanding effort and goes a long way to explaining why he will be playing Championship football for Coventry City after securing a £4.25 million move in the last transfer window. Explosive pace and power also helps.
4 HECTOR KYPRIANOU
A high-class midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, even when receiving it under extreme pressure, enjoys a wide passing range and pops up with important goals. He makes Posh tick and his only black mark was collecting 10 yellow cards for a two-game suspension at a crucial time. Both games were lost.
3 RONNIE EDWARDS
Laughable he can ‘only’ be placed third as he oozes class and starts many attacks from the back thanks to coolness under pressure and the ability to carry the ball forward with purpose. A rock-solid defender and too good for League One.
2 HARRISON BURROWS
Laughable that some us wanted Zak Sturge to play left-back at the start of the season as the skipper has risen magnificently to the challenge of playing in what probably isn’t even his best position. He has outstanding quality and his goals and assist numbers are off the charts. And he’s ‘one of our own.’
1 ARCHIE COLLINS
After just one season at Posh he must rank as one of the best buys in the club’s history. He’s certainly one of the most astute. The midfielder has no weaknesses. He can pass off either foot, he can tackle, he reads the game immaculately and his partnership in the middle of the park with Kyprianou has been one of the joys of the season. They complement each other perfectly. Coliins has also scored key goals in an outstanding personal campaign.