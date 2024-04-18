The FA Cup trophy. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

The FA and the Premier League announced a decision that is sure to irritate lower division EFL clubs and non-league clubs as well as supporters on Thursday. The new deal will run for at least six years.

The chances of lower level clubs enjoying a money-spinning tie have now been reduced. There was no comment from the EFL within a long-winded and self-serving justification of the plan and initial reaction to the news on social media was overwhelmingly negative.

‘No replays does not help and the money ‘invested doesn’t help other clubs missing out on replay money,’ said @rufc_pod on X. On the same social media site Tranmere Rovers vice-chairman Nicola Palios said: ‘The FA and the Premier League have reached an agreement to suit themselves further at the expense of the rest of the football pyramid. Bring on the regulator and make sure it has some teeth before the Premier League strangle the pyramid,’ while @JuceeRob said ‘Disgusting. Abusing the heritage and foundation of the Fa Cup Cup. Everyone involved in this needs to be ashamed.’

All rounds of the FA Cup will now be played on weekends, including the fifth round which has been played in midweek for the last five seasons.

The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time.

The relevant authorities claim the new format has been introduced ‘in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions.’

The FA Cup Final will now take place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "The FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60 per cent of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.

"This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the competition and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

"The new schedule ensures the magic of the Cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game. The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.

