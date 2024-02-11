Alarm bells are ringing, stop the blame game, big changes are needed, keep supporting through the highs and lows - the views of Peterborough United fans after Wycombe Wanderers drubbing
For some the promotion alarm bells are ringing, for others injuries were to blame for a third defeat in a row.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X….
Fergie has been incredible, but his one failing time and time again is his myopic choice of goalkeeper, He stood by Joe Lewis which cost us a league title and hopefully his stubbornness will not lead to a repeat this time – @buckrodgersposh
In August, thinking we would be fifth in February would have made me happy – @GlennHackney11
The pitch was superb so we can’t keep blaming that, since the Trophy draw gave Blackpool away we have been terrible. MOM the pitch – @wackerlegend
The blaming culture has to stop. Every week we have to blame one of these lads. They’re a young group - JCH aside they’re pretty much relying on each other to navigate a crisis of confidence in the camp. Collectively not good enough, but I’m sure they know that! – @teddy_utp
Thought Shakespeare wrote 'Comedy of Errors.’ MOM Referee when he blew final whistle – @MichaelRutkows4
The manner of that defeat has set the alarm bells ringing. This is no longer a blip and has quickly become a worrying slump. Instead of looking up we are suddenly looking anxiously over our shoulder. Tuesday is massive. MOM Me and all the other Posh fans who paid to watch that – @derren_cooper
GK errors always amplified. 10 in front couldn’t pass the salt by all accounts. The week has gone, don’t dwell, but focus on Tuesday and beyond, there’s a promotion still to win – @Fig428
No need to start tinkering with the formation. Stick to 4-2-3-1, which has served us well all season. Bilo needs taking out of the firing line, Steer to start in goal on Tuesday. MOM Ajiboye – @1_ferguson
Steer must start Tuesday. Wrong formation and wrong personnel today. MOM De Havilland – @IanJBryant
From free-flowing to free falling. Fast. MOM: Ajiboye – @eamonnduff
Keep supporting through the highs and lows – @mattmecham
Can’t compete with anyone if your keeper drops three clangers. If I had to pick one player for MOM then I’d pick David Ajiboye, only one to play with some fight in the second half – @juppy95
Very few positives there. We kept going I suppose. Best thing from the game is that Steer will surely see out the season in goal. MOM Mothersille – @paul_gauntlett
No team in this league can cover the loss of Poku, EMC on top of Kioso who wasn't replaced. Steer must start Tuesday - @DazMoody
MOM De Havilland. Don’t think there was even a performance to comment on quite frankly. Big changes needed or plays off are gone – @Posh089
No EMC, no Poku, no shape equals no Points. MOM None – @Deedz42
Not the end of the world but something needs to change – @Josh_massyPufc