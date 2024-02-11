David Ajiboye of Peterborough United scores at Wycombe Wanderers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

For some the promotion alarm bells are ringing, for others injuries were to blame for a third defeat in a row.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X….

Fergie has been incredible, but his one failing time and time again is his myopic choice of goalkeeper, He stood by Joe Lewis which cost us a league title and hopefully his stubbornness will not lead to a repeat this time – @buckrodgersposh

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action against of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, thinking we would be fifth in February would have made me happy – @GlennHackney11

The pitch was superb so we can’t keep blaming that, since the Trophy draw gave Blackpool away we have been terrible. MOM the pitch – @wackerlegend

The blaming culture has to stop. Every week we have to blame one of these lads. They’re a young group - JCH aside they’re pretty much relying on each other to navigate a crisis of confidence in the camp. Collectively not good enough, but I’m sure they know that! – @teddy_utp

Thought Shakespeare wrote 'Comedy of Errors.’ MOM Referee when he blew final whistle – @MichaelRutkows4

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action against of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manner of that defeat has set the alarm bells ringing. This is no longer a blip and has quickly become a worrying slump. Instead of looking up we are suddenly looking anxiously over our shoulder. Tuesday is massive. MOM Me and all the other Posh fans who paid to watch that – @derren_cooper

GK errors always amplified. 10 in front couldn’t pass the salt by all accounts. The week has gone, don’t dwell, but focus on Tuesday and beyond, there’s a promotion still to win – @Fig428

No need to start tinkering with the formation. Stick to 4-2-3-1, which has served us well all season. Bilo needs taking out of the firing line, Steer to start in goal on Tuesday. MOM Ajiboye – @1_ferguson

Steer must start Tuesday. Wrong formation and wrong personnel today. MOM De Havilland – @IanJBryant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From free-flowing to free falling. Fast. MOM: Ajiboye – @eamonnduff

Keep supporting through the highs and lows – @mattmecham

Can’t compete with anyone if your keeper drops three clangers. If I had to pick one player for MOM then I’d pick David Ajiboye, only one to play with some fight in the second half – @juppy95

Very few positives there. We kept going I suppose. Best thing from the game is that Steer will surely see out the season in goal. MOM Mothersille – @paul_gauntlett

No team in this league can cover the loss of Poku, EMC on top of Kioso who wasn't replaced. Steer must start Tuesday - @DazMoody

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOM De Havilland. Don’t think there was even a performance to comment on quite frankly. Big changes needed or plays off are gone – @Posh089

No EMC, no Poku, no shape equals no Points. MOM None – @Deedz42