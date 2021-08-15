ALAN SWANN’s talking points from Peterborough United 2, Derby County 1: The Dembele dilemma, ‘nasty’ Norburn, an important win, but don’t get carried away by beating the worst team in the division and lay off England hero Rooney

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Derby with team-mate Oliver Norburn. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Can Posh really afford to let yesterday’s (August 14) matchwinner against Derby County leave and weaken their chances of playing Championship football again next season?

Is staying in the second tier worth more than the £5 million Posh could reasonably expect to get for an exciting attacking talent?

Make no mistake if Dembele departs before the end of this transfer window it will be a huge blow for Posh. The difference a man with the ability to combine speed with skill and close control made against the Rams was huge.

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United (hidden) scores the winning goal against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Joel Randall will be a top player in time, but that time probably isn’t yet, not in this division at least. Sammie Szmodics is a different style of player altogether.

Posh won’t create as many chances as last season. The ability to create goals out of nothing will be vital and Dembele is the one man in the current squad with the X Factor, and a fear factor for the opposition.

Ironically if Dembele delivers headline-grabbing displays too often this month the bids could come flooding in ahead of transfer deadline day and if wants to go it will be hard to say no - it’s certainly a tough one as Dembele could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

OTHER POSH TALKING POINTS

Peterborough United supporters celebrate the equalising goal against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1) Posh boss Darren Ferguson said in the close season he could see Harrison Burrows operating as a ‘10.’ I find this strange as he appears to be a natural wide player with a delicious left foot which pings in accurate and dangerous crosses on a regular basis. When Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris are fully matchfit, they would probably prefer to see Burrows stood on the left flank and Joe Ward on the right.

2) Ward was excellent in the final quarter of the game when he took advantage of tiring opponents to create two goals with fantastic early deliveries. When he’s positive in his movement and decision-making he looks a top player.

3) Oliver Norburn enjoyed a terrific debut in the centre of midfield. He’s a tenacious tackler, but also a decent passer of the ball in tight areas. He takes one touch and then moves the ball on accurately. Ferguson’s post-match comments on the newcomer were interesting, He said: ‘He’s nasty. He wants to tackle, and sometimes he goes a bit far, but he is also an excellent footballer.” Ferguson didn’t mean ‘nasty’ as in ‘dirty’ but someone unafraid to get stuck in and do some dirty work. Get Jack Taylor in the middle with Jorge Grant and Norburn and that looks a strong midfield. And then there’s a Premier League youngster to come. Posh will need all four quality players in such a relentless competition as the Championship.

4) Just as the club didn’t want fans to lose their heads after two poor performances and results, they shouldn’t want the supporters to get carried away after a win over Derby County. The Rams are a mess. They are most likely the worst team in the Championship right now. It felt like a big win though because three of the next four Championship matches are against likely promotion contenders Cardiff, West Brom and Sheffield United and the boost to the team’s confidence ahead of those games could actually be immeasurable.

5) I expect to see three centre-backs often this season. It’s certainly the best system for Nathan Thompson who looked far happier between Frankie Kent and Mark Beevers than exposed as a right-back. Posh defended well apart from shipping another goal to a set-piece and they need to sort that issue out before they host Cardiff on Tuesday (April 17). It’s a Mick McCarthy side so long long balls, long throws, set plays and big blokes attacking the ball will be the order of the day.

6) I know it’s only two matches in, but the Championship is notoriously a tight league. Posh are 15th, but just one point off top!