ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United team to take on Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium

4. JOSH KNIGHT

We bought Knight to play at centre-back and he performed heroically in that position in the Championship for Wycombe last season so I'm throwing in him ahead of Frankie Kent who has struggled in both outings so far this season. Knight's presence won't help the tactic of passing the ball around the back, but maybe getting the ball to the more gifted forward players much more quickly would be a good thing. If Posh are going back to basics tomorrow let's have the defenders concentrating on their defending rather than pretending they're Bobby Moore and Alan Hansen.