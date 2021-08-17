ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United team to tackle Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium

Posh are expecting a physical encounter and that’s influenced my thinking towards the team I would pick.
Forwards Sammie Szmodics and Ricky-Jade Jones and midfielder Jack Taylor have been ruled out by injury.
I’ve gone for a 3-4-2-1 formation for this game.
Remember this is my team, not the one I believe Posh boss Darren Ferguson would select...
1. DAI CORNELL
The more height the better against set-piece specialists Cardiff so it's Cornell in goal for me even though Christy Pym performed well against Derby on Saturday. This is an altogether sterner test with balls likely to be flying into the Posh area from all angles.
2. FRANKIE KENT
This centre-back recovered from a weak couple of games to play strongly at the weekend. He will need to up his game again tonight and he must clear his lines better than he did when playing a part in Derby's goal on Saturday. I'm fielding his main rival for a starting place elsewhere in the team.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
His nous and strength will be vital in this game in the middle of a back three, as will his ability to win cheap free kicks!
4. MARK BEEVERS
The tallest player in the side can play a key role in the expected aerial buffeting. He'll be needed to look after Wales international centre forward Kieffer Moore.