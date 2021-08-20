ALAN SWANN’s Peterborough United team to face Preston North End: A change of formation and a couple of big players on the bench

I reckon a positive approach and a flying start against a team who must be lacking in confidence is the way to guarantee three points for Posh.
I’m playing a 4-2-3-1 formation and I’m assuming midfield ace Jack Taylor remains unfit.
Remember it’s the team I would pick, not the team I think Posh boss Darren Ferguson will select.
1. CHRISTY PYM
I know I've left Pym out of my last two selections, but in the interest of continuity (as Ferguson clearly favours him) I'll play him ahead of Dai Cornell in goal in this game. His distribution from the back could be important and his long kicking/passing was decent last time out.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Thompson has been superb in the middle of a back three in the last two matches, but I reckon his excellent understanding down the right hand side with Joe Ward could cause Preston problems so I'm playing him at right back.
3. DAN BUTLER
Butler to keep out Joe Tomlinson at left-back for now.
4. FRANKIE KENT
The centre-back will need to take a more commanding role without captain Mark Beevers alongside him, but he stood up well to the trial of strength against Cardiff on Tuesday. Kent will be the man who starts the attacks by getting the ball to the two deep midfielders as quickly as possible.