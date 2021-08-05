ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United starting line-up for the trip to Luton Town has a couple of notable omissions

I’ve selected my team for the trip to Kenilworth Road assuming everyone is fit and available.
I’ve gone for a 3-4-2-1 formation.
Let me know the team you would pick.
1. CHRISTY PYM
Pym is the man in possession so can expect to start on opening day. He started last season well and was one of the team's most consistent performers, but his form tailed off rather worryingly just before he picked up an injury that ruled him out of some crunch matches. It was a surprise Posh didn't go for a second goalkeeper with more recent Championship experience, or a bit younger than Dai Cornell. In Fergie and goalkeeper coach Mark Tyler we trust though.
2. FRANKIE KENT
For me this classy ball-playing centre-back is the only out-and-out defender certain of starting. Posh will try and beat a press with accuracy of short and long passes and Kent is far more comfortable with those tactics than anyone else in the squad.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Thompson's experience sees him get the nod over Ronnie Edwards in the middle of a back three, but his form will have to be good to keep the 18 year-old out of the side for long. Thompson's cleverness as well as his ability to bring the ball out of defence will be important. He won't be fazed by an electric, and possibly hostile, atmosphere in a tight, packed ground.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
I'll actually be surprised if Fergie leaves club captain and left centre-back Mark Beevers out of his side, but I would. Mobility, speed and comfort on the ball will all be vital in the Championship and Knight is superior in all three departments. Knight's season of constant defending in an overmatched Wycombe side in the Championship will stand in him good stead for a side who can also expect to do plenty of defending.