ALAN SWANN’S Peterborough United starting line-up for the trip to Luton Town has a couple of notable omissions

1. CHRISTY PYM

Pym is the man in possession so can expect to start on opening day. He started last season well and was one of the team's most consistent performers, but his form tailed off rather worryingly just before he picked up an injury that ruled him out of some crunch matches. It was a surprise Posh didn't go for a second goalkeeper with more recent Championship experience, or a bit younger than Dai Cornell. In Fergie and goalkeeper coach Mark Tyler we trust though.