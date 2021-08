1. FULHAM

1st: Fulham: Major signing: Harry Wilson: Paracute payments are anti-competition and should have no place in football. They are effectively a reward for failure by clubs and a financial safety net for those who spend more than they can afford and still fail. The clubs coming down from the Premier League start with a huge advantage (Fulham signed Liverpool reserve Harry Wilson for £12 million last week) and they would have to be incredibly badly run to fail in the second tier. Like Sunderland for instance. I can't see Fulham failing. I can only see them winning the title.