Or will the Tractor Boys plough their way to the top of the League One table?
Will the Owls prove to have been the wisest third tier club in the summer transfer market? The bookies certainly think so.
Posh will surely finish near the top of the table, but what about the relegation fight? Morecambe have been sponsored by World Heavyweight Boxing champion Tyson Fury which surely gives them an edge in any scrap!
Will noisy neighbours Cambridge United be relegated? There must be a good chance looking at the latest odds.
It's good fun trying to guess and the man who predicted a Fulham, Bournemouth 1-2 in the Championship last season has worked his way through the prospects of all the League One clubs.
The odds are for the title according to Football League sponsors Sky Bet.
The ratings (maximum *****) are the work of the Peterborough Telegraph sports team.
1. 24th: MORECAMBE
Morecambe have received sponsorship from their local World Heavyweight Boxing champion Tyson Fury this season which suggests they will be up for a scrap. but star striker Cole Stockton (pictured) can't possibly be as good this season which means surly boss Derek Adams will need to be at his organisational best to keep the Shrimpers out of the League Two net. He'll probably fail at a club who over-achieved by staying up last season. Odds: 250/1. Rating: *
Photo: Alex Davidson
2. 23rd: CAMBRIDGE UNITED
Did far better than most predicted last season under manager Mark Bonner (pictured), but they've lost the shock value now and it looks like a threadbare squad for this level, an excellent goalkeeper in Dimitar Mitov aside. If he goes so do the ‘U’s’ (and no the nickname isn’t shorthand for useless). Odds: 100/1. Rating: *
Photo: Pete Norton
3. 22nd: PORT VALE
The winners of the League Two play-offs have strengthened a little for the tougher campaign ahead, but it will still take a Valiant effort to stay out of trouble. They’re certain to be involved in a mini-league at the bottom end of the table and even that will probably be too much for them. They need former Posh youth team player Tom Conlon to be fit and firing. Odds: 150/1. Rating: **
Photo: Cameron Smith
4. 21st: CHELTENHAM TOWN
Promotion-winning manager Michael Duff has gone (and been replaced by his first-team coach Wade Elliott) as has top defender Will Boyle so it would a surprise if the Robins did much 'rockin' this season. Obviously they are set for a bad start as Posh are the opening day visitors and I doubt they’ll finish the League One race well. Odds: 150/1. Rating: **
Photo: Pete Norton