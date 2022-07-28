3. 22nd: PORT VALE

The winners of the League Two play-offs have strengthened a little for the tougher campaign ahead, but it will still take a Valiant effort to stay out of trouble. They’re certain to be involved in a mini-league at the bottom end of the table and even that will probably be too much for them. They need former Posh youth team player Tom Conlon to be fit and firing. Odds: 150/1. Rating: **

Photo: Cameron Smith