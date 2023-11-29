​Darren Ferguson was only appointed Peterborough United manager – albeit for the fourth time – in January, 2023.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​But that 11-month run in the job means Ferguson is the ninth longest-serving manager in the division.

Ferguson moved up a place this week when local rivals Cambridge United sacked Mark Bonner, less than three weeks after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Fergie’s Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonner followed that record derby defeat with a 2-1 reverse at Northampton Town and a 3-0 home loss to Lincoln City on Tuesday.

The following morning Bonner had been bombed after almost four years in the job during which time he had won a promotion from League Two, engineered a great escape from relegation from League One last season and steered Cambridge to a famous FA Cup win at Newcastle United.

Bonner had been the longest serving current League One manager, but that honour now sits with Ian Evatt of leaders Bolton Wanderers who was appointed in July, 2020.

Jon Brady of Northampton Town is next in the longevity list having taken over at Cobblers in February, 2021.

Longevity list

1 Evatt (Bolton), July 2020

2 Brady (Cobblers), February 2021.

3 Paul Simpson (Carlisle), February, 2022

4 Richie Wellens (Orient), March, 2022

5 Steve Evans (Stevenage), March 2022

6 Dino Maamria (Burton), September, 2022

7 Paul Warne (Derby), September 2022

8 Gary Caldwell (Exeter), October 2022