Accrington Stanley vs Peterborough United: Posh look to bounce back from Cambridge disappointment
Peterborough United travel to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley in League One action (April 18, 7:45pm).
Posh are on the road for the penultimate time of the regular season and face an Accrington side who were humbled 5-2 by Fleetwood at the weekend, thanks to a Jack Marriott hat-trick.
Posh are still in the play-offs thanks to a favour from Bristol Rovers at the weekend but will be looking to respond strongly to what was a poor display in Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Accrington Stanley vs Posh
Fergie calls for ‘others’ to step up when key men are missing
Ref
Tom Reeves is the ref tonight.
He did Posh’s 3-2 away defeat at Exeter- another game I’d rather forget and the 2-0 defeat to Plymouth early in August, no fond memories there either!
Other fixtures- the key ones
Burton vs Bolton
Cambridge vs Wycombe
Exeter vs Derby
Oxford vs Portsmouth
Stanley boss thinks his side are a threat to Posh
Accy
Accrington are two points from safety with five to play. they have Pompey and Bolton in their next two, before finishing off with Cambridge and Oxford.
They will be scrapping to stay alive to the point that there fate is in their own hands should they win those last two.
They have won just one of their last nine, including 5-2 home defeat to Fleetwood at the weekend. Jack Marriott helped himself to a hat-trick.
Team news
Joe Ward’s scan has been pushed back until the end of this week so despite his foot injury looking slightly better, it is unlikely he will feature tonight.
Ricky-Jade Jones is unlikely to feature again this season, so Joel Randall could be on the bench once again.
Welcome!
Time to forget Saturday ever happened with a comfortable victory here. Can Posh manage it? We’ll find out.