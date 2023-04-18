News you can trust since 1948
Accrington Stanley vs Peterborough United: Posh look to bounce back from Cambridge disappointment

Peterborough United travel to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley in League One action (April 18, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST
Posh need to respond in a big way after their disappointing derby display on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh need to respond in a big way after their disappointing derby display on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh need to respond in a big way after their disappointing derby display on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh are on the road for the penultimate time of the regular season and face an Accrington side who were humbled 5-2 by Fleetwood at the weekend, thanks to a Jack Marriott hat-trick.

Posh are still in the play-offs thanks to a favour from Bristol Rovers at the weekend but will be looking to respond strongly to what was a poor display in Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Accrington Stanley vs Posh

14:01 BST

Fergie calls for ‘others’ to step up when key men are missing

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-manager-sounds-an-accrington-stanley-warning-ahead-of-a-must-win-game-4107366

13:59 BST

Ref

Tom Reeves is the ref tonight.

He did Posh’s 3-2 away defeat at Exeter- another game I’d rather forget and the 2-0 defeat to Plymouth early in August, no fond memories there either!

13:56 BSTUpdated 13:56 BST

Other fixtures- the key ones

Burton vs Bolton

Cambridge vs Wycombe

Exeter vs Derby

Oxford vs Portsmouth

13:55 BST

Stanley boss thinks his side are a threat to Posh

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/accrington-stanley-boss-says-his-team-are-ready-to-fight-fight-and-fight-some-more-against-peterborough-united-4107420

13:54 BST

Accy

Accrington are two points from safety with five to play. they have Pompey and Bolton in their next two, before finishing off with Cambridge and Oxford.

They will be scrapping to stay alive to the point that there fate is in their own hands should they win those last two.

They have won just one of their last nine, including 5-2 home defeat to Fleetwood at the weekend. Jack Marriott helped himself to a hat-trick.

13:52 BST

Team news

Joe Ward’s scan has been pushed back until the end of this week so despite his foot injury looking slightly better, it is unlikely he will feature tonight.

Ricky-Jade Jones is unlikely to feature again this season, so Joel Randall could be on the bench once again.

13:49 BST

Welcome!

Time to forget Saturday ever happened with a comfortable victory here. Can Posh manage it? We’ll find out.

