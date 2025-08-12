Live

Accrington Stanley vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh begin Carabao Cup campaign

By Ben Jones
Published 12th Aug 2025, 17:09 BST
Kyrell Lisbie could be set to make his first Peterborough United start. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Peterborough United travel to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley in the first round of the Carabao Cup (August 12, 7:45pm).

Posh are expected to make a number of changes and give opportunities to players who have not featured regularly in the opening two league games so far.

Ryan De Havilland and Chris Conn-Clarke started and scored the the under 21s earlier this afternoon and will therefore not be involved.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Accrington Stanley vs Posh

Key Events

  • Carabao Cup Round 1 tie
  • Ryan De Havilland and Chris Conn-Clarke absent after appearing for the U21s this afternoon
17:08 BST

Welcome!

We’re expecting a much changed Posh tonight.

Vicente Reyes looks likely to make his debut, Kyrell Lisbie could make his first start and we are expecting Klaidi Lolos to play some role in the game tonight.

Ryan De Havilland and Chris Conn-Clarke will not. They appeared for the U21s this afternoon.

