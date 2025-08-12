Accrington Stanley vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh begin Carabao Cup campaign

Kyrell Lisbie could be set to make his first Peterborough United start. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley in the first round of the Carabao Cup (August 12, 7:45pm).

Posh are expected to make a number of changes and give opportunities to players who have not featured regularly in the opening two league games so far.

Ryan De Havilland and Chris Conn-Clarke started and scored the the under 21s earlier this afternoon and will therefore not be involved.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.