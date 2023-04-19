Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark secured a 2-1 away win for Posh that enhanced the club’s chances of making the League One play-offs.

But Accrington remain deep in relegation trouble after a seventh defeat in eight matches.

But Coleman said: “Peterborough showed what a good side they are in the first half as they took the game to us, but we showed what a good side we can be in the second half.

“We showed more desire in the second half, but didn’t get the rub of the green with the decisions all game. We had two offside goals scored against us.

“I am proud of the players in the second half as they showed a lot of courage to take the game to a top team like Peterborough. We pinned them back and should have got something out of the game.

“If we show that effort in the next four games we have got a chance and the lads will feed off that. We have got to replicate that attitude and appetite.

“It’s been one of those seasons where everything that can go against us has.

“We are running out of time, but we still have enough time and we have to make the most of it and turn in performances like we did in the second half.”