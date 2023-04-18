Ethan Hamilton in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

On the surface tonight’s game is the easiest of the four remaining matches for play-off seeking Posh.

Posh hung on to the last play-off place at the weekend despite a dismal display in a 2-0 defeat at local rivals Cambridge United, but Accrington also suffered a bad defeat, 5-2 at home to Fleetwood Town.

That defeat, a sixth in Stanley’s last seven games, left Coleman’s men next-to-bottom in League One, but only two points from safety.

“Peterborough have a lot to play for but we like to think we have more to play for,” Coleman told the club’s media team.

“For us, it’s another game and a wonderful opportunity for us to do something and I think we are capable of doing something.

“We have to fight and fight and fight. We have to draw a line under Saturday and know we can’t ever go back to that level of performance and hopefully we will get the right response.

"We have to put Saturday to the back of our mind because if you dwell on it you will be in trouble.

“We can’t do anything about it, but we can do something about Tuesday and that’s all we can focus all our efforts and energy on.

“We can’t wallow in self pity. We have to stick our chests out.

“We let the fans down on Saturday. We were very poor, we were defensively all over the place and our fans deserve better than that. They deserve us to be solid and fighting for our lives and we didn’t give the impression we were fighting for our lives. That’s something that has to change tomorrow.

"However, there was a snapshot in the second half where we showed passion and fight and we have to take that into 90 minutes, keep 11 on the pitch, defend properly and hope that luck goes our way.”