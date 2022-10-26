Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Accrington Stanley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Stanley slipped to 19th in League One, just three points above the drop zone after suffering a fourth straight defeat. They had opened the scoring before Posh hit back with goals from front three Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The final goal scored by Clarke-Harris irrirated the Accrington management who believed the Posh captain pushed his marker out of the way.

Coleman said: “We played well overall, but we didn’t defend well in silly moments and that has cost us the game.

“We more than matched Peterborough, had as many chances as them, but we conceded goals when we shouldn’t have done.

“But I’m more dejected about the inconsistency in the decisions we’re having to put up with every week – and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“You can’t complain to anyone. If you come out and speak your mind and say you have been wronged, you just get fined and banned.

“Officials have a very difficult job, but you just get the feeling everything that can go against you does.

“It’s getting to the point where I’m starting to hate football because it’s so unfair – that’s not just me as a manager, but also when I watch it as a fan.

