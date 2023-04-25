Accrington Stanley did Peterborough United a big favour by beating Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Stanley scored a shock 1-0 away at Bolton in what was their first away league win since November 19 and only their third all season on Tuesday night

Ex-Posh man Ethan Hamilton scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to keep Bolton just two points ahead of Posh having now played the same amount of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley’s 3-0 defeat to Ipswich at Oakwell also benefitted Posh as it ruled the Tykes out of the automatic promotion race.

Posh play Barnsley on the final day and will almost certainly need to win the match to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

Conor Chaplin scored Ipswich’s third to move on 24 league goals for the season, just one behind Jonson Clarke-Harris’ tally of 25 with two games to go.

That result did, however, deal a blow to Sheffield Wednesday’s automatic promotion ambitions. Posh ideally need them interested on the final day when they host Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday are now four points behind Ipswich and five behind leaders Plymouth, both of the top two can now secure promotion on Saturday.

The Pilgrims completed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. They are now just two points from promotion.

Bristol Rovers will face Posh on Saturday without a win in four and without midfielder Anthony Evans, who was sent off in the 26th minute after picking up two yellow cards.

Elsewhere, Oxford pulled three points clear of the relegation zone with a commanding 4-0 win over Cheltenham, their first in 17 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That pushed MK down to 20th, two points above the drop, and Cambridge have now slipped to 23rd but still have a game in hand to play against Burton next week.