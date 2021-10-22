Posh celebrate Jack Taylor's goal at Hull. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A winning Peterborough United team that needs changing for the visit of the slick Superhoops

Peterborough United seek to build on a vital midweek win by seeing off QPR in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (October 23, 3pm).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:17 am

It’s going to tough to stop the slick Superhoops from scoring, but they can be vulnerable defensively so here’s hoping for a front-foot performance from Darren Ferguson’s men.

I’m making three changes to the team that beat Hull.

1. DAI CORNELL

I'd love to see him catch a few crosses rather than trying to punch them all away, but he's performed consistently solidly on goal so far.

2. FRANKIE KENT

The centre-back should be refreshed after a couple of games on the sidelines. Keeping the ball will be vital against QPR and he's better at that than Josh Knight.

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

The experiment of Thompson as a wing-back wasn't a complete flop, but he looks far happier as a centre-back. I'd play him in the middle of a back three as I like the tempo of his bursts forward from that position. It won't do Ronnie Edwards any harm to take a break.

4. MARK BEEVERS

The skipper is not yet back to his best, but he stood up strong when Posh came under pressure late on at Hull.

