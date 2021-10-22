A winning Peterborough United team that needs changing for the visit of the slick Superhoops

It’s going to tough to stop the slick Superhoops from scoring, but they can be vulnerable defensively so here’s hoping for a front-foot performance from Darren Ferguson’s men.
I’m making three changes to the team that beat Hull.
1. DAI CORNELL
I'd love to see him catch a few crosses rather than trying to punch them all away, but he's performed consistently solidly on goal so far.
2. FRANKIE KENT
The centre-back should be refreshed after a couple of games on the sidelines. Keeping the ball will be vital against QPR and he's better at that than Josh Knight.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experiment of Thompson as a wing-back wasn't a complete flop, but he looks far happier as a centre-back. I'd play him in the middle of a back three as I like the tempo of his bursts forward from that position. It won't do Ronnie Edwards any harm to take a break.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The skipper is not yet back to his best, but he stood up strong when Posh came under pressure late on at Hull.