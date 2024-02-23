Malik Mothersille could start for Posh at Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent.

Ferguson insists the justifiable celebrations after an EFL Trophy semi-final at Blackpool on Tuesday are done and dusted. It’s full focus now on a League One promotion push that has faltered in February.

It could help Posh that a high profile Cambs derby at Cambridge United is next up on Saturday as they seek to end a run of five League One games without a win, the last four of which have been lost. Posh have dropped to sixth place as a result.

In 2014 Posh lost five of eight League One games between the EFL Trophy semi-final and final. The final is scheduled for Sunday, April 7.

Jeando Fuchs is in contention for a start for Posh at Cambridge on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh,com.

"The celebrations are over,” Ferguson said. “It was a good night for the club, but we’ve put it to bed now and we don’t want to talk about it any more.

"The final won’t be a distraction because it’s so far away. We have nine League One games to play before then and the league is the most important competition for the club.

"It’s certainly an important period now as we need to pick our form up again and we start with a very tough League One derby.

"The most pleasing thing about the Blackpool win was the high performance level we reached. That level and taking care of both penalty areas as we did up there will win you a lot of matches.

"But it’s all about winning at Cambridge as it always is in derby matches and there are certain things we will need to well to get a result on a tight pitch in a small stadium. We need to show we have the confidence and belief to impose our game on them.

“League tables can change very quickly and we want to change back in our favour.”

Ferguson is thinking about keeping the same team that started at Blackpool for the trip to the Abbey Stadium which would mean midfielder Jeando Fuchs and striker Malik Mothersille keeping their places ahead of Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Ferguson believes the departure of Cambridge manager Neil Harris this week will have no impact on the game. Barry Corr is interim coach for Saturday’s match.

"I want selection headaches,” Ferguson added. “And Jeando and Malik did show at Blackpool we do have strength in depth. Picking the substitutes’ bench is also hard as last weekend I left Ryan De Havilland out and on Tuesday I left Michael Olakigbe out as I wanted to stay loyal to the players who had got us to the Trophy semi-final.

"I ignore what’s gone on at Cambridge. Barry Corr has been in charge before and I doubt they will change much in the way they play. They were very good in the first half against Bolton in Tuesday and they should have been more than a goal up at the break. They were also very good at Carlisle last weekend, especially on the counter attack so we need to look after the ball.

"It’s about local bragging rights as well tomorrow. We managed to get a record win at home against Cambridge earlier in the season and we need to find a way of winning again tomorrow. The first goal will be important. It was last season when they got it and deservedly beat us, so we need to be ruthless when the opportunities arrive.

“One thing’s for certain, and that’s both sets of players will be giving their all.”