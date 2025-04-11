A trialist and a penalty-saving goalkeeper help Peterborough United Under 21s to victory

Bolu Shofowoke (16) played for Posh Under 21s at Watford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

A very young Peterborough United side featuring 16 year-old schoolboy striker Bolu Shofowoke claimed a splendid 2-1 win at Watford in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals in the first quarter of the game from a trialist forward and Fabian Claxton, and a superb penalty save from Posh ‘keeper Bastian Smith, essentially won the game. The hosts replied from a second spot-kick on 63 minutes, but another terrific Smith stop 15 minutes from protected the slim Posh lead.

The trialist supplied a fine seventh minute finish before Claxton made it 2-0 on 22 minutes after a strike from a free kick had been blocked into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith saved a penalty from Josh Keyes on 48 minutes, but was beaten from the spot by Luigi Gasper 15 minutes later. There were a couple of late scrambles inside the Posh penalty area, but they held onto the three points.

Posh: Smith, Mendonca, Fitzpatrick, Claxton, Gilbert, Fox, Campbell, Sykut, Shofowoke, Changunda, Trialist A. Subs: Beech, Westcott, Holley, Davies, Aikins.