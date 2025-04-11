A trialist and a penalty-saving goalkeeper help Peterborough United Under 21s to victory

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
Bolu Shofowoke (16) played for Posh Under 21s at Watford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comBolu Shofowoke (16) played for Posh Under 21s at Watford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Bolu Shofowoke (16) played for Posh Under 21s at Watford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
A very young Peterborough United side featuring 16 year-old schoolboy striker Bolu Shofowoke claimed a splendid 2-1 win at Watford in a Professional Development Under 21 League game on Friday.

Goals in the first quarter of the game from a trialist forward and Fabian Claxton, and a superb penalty save from Posh ‘keeper Bastian Smith, essentially won the game. The hosts replied from a second spot-kick on 63 minutes, but another terrific Smith stop 15 minutes from protected the slim Posh lead.

The trialist supplied a fine seventh minute finish before Claxton made it 2-0 on 22 minutes after a strike from a free kick had been blocked into his path.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smith saved a penalty from Josh Keyes on 48 minutes, but was beaten from the spot by Luigi Gasper 15 minutes later. There were a couple of late scrambles inside the Posh penalty area, but they held onto the three points.

Posh: Smith, Mendonca, Fitzpatrick, Claxton, Gilbert, Fox, Campbell, Sykut, Shofowoke, Changunda, Trialist A. Subs: Beech, Westcott, Holley, Davies, Aikins.

Related topics:Watford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice