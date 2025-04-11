A trialist and a penalty-saving goalkeeper help Peterborough United Under 21s to victory
Goals in the first quarter of the game from a trialist forward and Fabian Claxton, and a superb penalty save from Posh ‘keeper Bastian Smith, essentially won the game. The hosts replied from a second spot-kick on 63 minutes, but another terrific Smith stop 15 minutes from protected the slim Posh lead.
The trialist supplied a fine seventh minute finish before Claxton made it 2-0 on 22 minutes after a strike from a free kick had been blocked into his path.
Smith saved a penalty from Josh Keyes on 48 minutes, but was beaten from the spot by Luigi Gasper 15 minutes later. There were a couple of late scrambles inside the Posh penalty area, but they held onto the three points.
Posh: Smith, Mendonca, Fitzpatrick, Claxton, Gilbert, Fox, Campbell, Sykut, Shofowoke, Changunda, Trialist A. Subs: Beech, Westcott, Holley, Davies, Aikins.
