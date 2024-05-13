Donay O'Brien-Brady in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United ended their Professional Development Under 21 League season with a creditable 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

It’s been a tough season results-wise for Posh who will finish eight of 11 teams in their section with seven wins and 17 defeats from 30 matches.

They scored early at Charlton through a triallist, but the hosts equalised just before the break. Donay O’Brien Brady fired Posh back in front 13 minutes from time, but Charlton claimed a second leveller in the 87th minute.

Posh: West, Freeman, Mills, Challinor, Rose, Thomas, Changunda, Triallist A, Darlington, O’Brien-Brady, Davies. Subs Sakalis, Claxton, Holley, Beech.

Table

Sheff Utd P30 63pts

Birmingham P30 55pts

Sheff Wed P30 54pts

Barnsley P29 51pts

Hull P30 45pts

Burnley P29 42pts

Fleetwood P29 42pts

POSH P30 27pts

Wigan P30 26pts

Coventry P30 26pts