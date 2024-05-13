A tough season for Peterborough United Under 21s ends with a decent draw, plus the table as it stands
It’s been a tough season results-wise for Posh who will finish eight of 11 teams in their section with seven wins and 17 defeats from 30 matches.
They scored early at Charlton through a triallist, but the hosts equalised just before the break. Donay O’Brien Brady fired Posh back in front 13 minutes from time, but Charlton claimed a second leveller in the 87th minute.
Posh: West, Freeman, Mills, Challinor, Rose, Thomas, Changunda, Triallist A, Darlington, O’Brien-Brady, Davies. Subs Sakalis, Claxton, Holley, Beech.
Table
Sheff Utd P30 63pts
Birmingham P30 55pts
Sheff Wed P30 54pts
Barnsley P29 51pts
Hull P30 45pts
Burnley P29 42pts
Fleetwood P29 42pts
POSH P30 27pts
Wigan P30 26pts
Coventry P30 26pts
Crewe P29 19pts
