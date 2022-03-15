A team that could win League One for Peterborough United next season plus a ‘sell, keep or release’ opinion on the rest of the first-team squad

Hopefully, if the worst does happen, it won’t be an eight-year wait before Posh return, although League One is full of sleeping giants who are threatening to wake from their slumbers.
I believe Posh already have a squad with the ability to challenge for promotion as long as a couple of quality additions are signed.
Using just current players and, in manager Grant McCann’s preferred playing formation of 3-4-1-2, here is a team I’d expect would go well in League One, plus a ‘sell, keep or release’ on other members of the Posh squad.
