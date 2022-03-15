A team that could win League One for Peterborough United next season plus a ‘sell, keep or release’ opinion on the rest of the first-team squad

Hopefully, if the worst does happen, it won’t be an eight-year wait before Posh return, although League One is full of sleeping giants who are threatening to wake from their slumbers.

I believe Posh already have a squad with the ability to challenge for promotion as long as a couple of quality additions are signed.

Using just current players and, in manager Grant McCann’s preferred playing formation of 3-4-1-2, here is a team I’d expect would go well in League One, plus a ‘sell, keep or release’ on other members of the Posh squad.

1. STEVEN BENDA If he is available to sign on a permnanent basis from Swansea, Posh should go and get him. Photo Sales

2. JOSH KNIGHT A powerful and athletic centre-back would thrive in League One. And we know he can play strongly in midfield at that level. Photo Sales

3. NATHAN THOMPSON A strong defender who can drive forward with the ball impressively. Could play in the middle or the right of a back three. Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT A League One promotion winner last season and he’s currently playing very well, albeit on the 'wrong' side of the defence for a right-footed player. Photo Sales