Peterborough United are closing in on a near-13,000 capacity crowd for the third round FA Cup tie against Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, January 7.

There will be some big gates at Posh matches in the next 10 days. Photo: David Lowndes.

Leeds have sold out their entire allocation of 4,000 tickets, while Posh have a handful of tickets still available.

Segregation issues have restricted the capacity to less than the 13,405 that watched Manchester City win 2-0 at London Road in a fifth round tie in March, 2022.

Posh have sold over 1,500 tickets for the big League One game at Derby County on New Year’s Day, a game that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (3pm kick off).

Posh have an allocation of just over 1,800 tickets. They will go off sale at 3pm on Friday.

Posh have sold in excess of 10,000 tickets for tonight’s (Friday) League One match game with Barnsley. The Early bird discount prices for this game have been extended to kick off (7.45pm).