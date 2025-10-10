A second Peterborough United forward moves away from London Road on loan

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Oct 2025, 22:02 BST
David Kamara in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
David Kamara in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United striker David Kamara has joined National League North side King’s Lynn Town on a month’s loan.

The 20 year-old has made three substitute appearances for Posh. most recently in a League One loss at Exeter City at the end of August.

Kamara could make his debut in a fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie at Scunthorpe United on Saturday. King’s Lynn are currently 11th in National League North.

Posh attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke could also be in FA Cup action tomorrow as he joined Carlisle United on loan earlier today. Carlisle host Boston United in their FA Cup tie.

Conn-Clarke moves

