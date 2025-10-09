Attacking midfielder determined to enjoy a new opportunity after leaving a miserable spell at Peterborough United behind him

Chris Conn-Clarke celebrates his only Posh goal, against Shrewsbury at London Road in March. Photo David Lowndes.

Chris Conn-Clarke is determined to leave a miserable spell at Peterborough United behind him.

The attacking midfielder has moved to National League title fancies Carlisle United on loan until the end of January, with options available to extend the deal further.

Conn-Clarke joined Posh from Altrincham in June 2024 after scoring 22 goals and winning the National League player-of-the-year award, but the 23 year-old struggled to make the step up and scored just one goal in 30 appearances in his debut season when he started just 12 League One games.

Conn-Clarke has not featured in any Posh first-team game this season with Posh placing him on the transfer list in August.

"Im buzzing now,” Conn-Clarke told the Carlisle United media team. “It took a while to get done, but I'm finally here, and I just can't wait to get playing now.

“The area looks like a very vibrant little place. I can't wait to see it on a match day when there are thousands of fans coming in, but the stadium looks lovely. I had a little glance at the pitch as well, which looks very nice, so I'm ready to go.

“At Peterborough it didn’t go the way I wanted i tot. It obviously didn't go as planned, but it is what it is. It's in the past now, and I'm glad I've got a platform to play on here, and hopefully I can perform.

“I will hopefully bring a lot of energy, excitement and just a breath of fresh air. I feel like I play like I'm playing in the playground when I was a kid. I've never changed, so I'm excited. I can play anywhere in the front positions, I can play as a false nine. Just anywhere on the pitch will do me.”

Carlisle are currently third in the National League as they seek an immediate return to League Two. They are in FA Cup action at home to Boston United on Saturday.

Posh are also keen to offload transfer-listed goalkeepers Nick Bilokapic and Will Blackmore as well as midfielder Ryan De Havilland.