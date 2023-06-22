Posh then host Charlton Athletic in their first home match with trips to Barnsley, local rivals Northampton, and a home game with Derby County completing a mouthwatering first month of action.

Posh host Cobblers on January 6 and tackle neighbours Cambridge United at home on November 11 and away on February 24.

Posh will entertain Reading on Boxing Day and travel to Derby on New Year’s Day.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh will finish the League One season with a home match against Bolton Wanderers.

Posh won’t be happy to see a Tuesday game at Carlisle United. In fact Posh have four scheduled Tuesday away games in the first half of the season and all are away. Posh will also make midweek trips to Barnsley, Port Vale and Stevenage.

Posh will discover their final group opponent in the 2023-24 EFL Trophy later this morning. A Premier League Under 21 side will be drawn into a group already containing Posh, Cambridge and Colchester live on Sky Sports at 11.30am.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm today.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

AUGUST

Sat 5 Reading A

Sat 12 CHARLTON ATHLETIC H

Tue 15 Barnsley A

Sat 19 Northampton Town A

Sat 26 DERBY COUNTY H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 Portsmouth A

Sat 9 CHELTENHAM TOWN H

Sat 16 LEYTON ORIENT H

Sat 23 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat 30 BRISTOL ROVERS H

OCTOBER

Tue 3 Carlisle United A

Sat 7 LINCOLN CITY H

Sat 14 Wigan Athletic A

Sat 21 WYCOMBE WANDERERS H

Tue 24 Port Vale A

Sat 28 Blackpool A

NOVEMBER

Sat 11 CAMBRIDGE UNITED H

Sat 18 Exeter City A

Sat 25 BURTON ALBION H

Tue 28 Stevenage A

DECEMBER

Sat 9 OXFORD UNITED H

Sat 16 Fleetwood Town A

Sat 23 Shrewsbury Town A

Tue 26 READING H

Fri 29 BARNSLEY H

JANUARY

Mon 1 Derby County A

Sat 6 NORTHAMPTON TOWN H

Sat 13 Charlton Athletic A

Sat 20 SHREWSBURY TOWN H

Sat 27 Lincoln City A

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 WIGAN ATHLETIC H

Sat 10 Wycombe Wanderers A

Tue 13 PORT VALE H

Sat 17 BLACKPOOL H

Sat 24 Cambridge United A

MARCH

Sat 2 EXETER CITY H

Sat 9 Burton Albion A

Tue 12 STEVENAGE H

Sat 16 PORTSMOUTH H

Sat 23 Cheltenham Town A

Fri 29 CARLISLE UNITED H

APRIL

Mon 1 Leyton Orient A

Sat 6 FLEETWOOD TOWN H

Sat 13 Oxford United A

Sat 20 Bristol Rovers A