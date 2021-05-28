A Posh reunion with Craig Mackail-Smith?
Peterborough United will visit non-league Bedford Town for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 10.
Former Posh pair Craig Mackail-Smith and Rene Howe played for Bedford last season.
Posh are expected to fly out to Portugal after that game for a week-long training camp. Posh will play Newcastle United and a local team while they are abroad.
Posh have also arranged friendlies at Championship sides Gillingham (Tuesday, July 20) and Portsmouth (Saturday, July 31).