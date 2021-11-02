A Peterborough United team to take on Huddersfield without a couple of big name players, but with a striker with a point to prove

I’m sticking with three centre backs, but changing the personnel in a 3-4-1-2 formation.
1. DAI CORNELL
No opposition for his goalkeeping place apart from a teenage rookie, but he's playing well enough to deserve selection anyway.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Difficult to leave out a defender who plays every game as though it could be his last. A totally committed performer who can stay on the right side of a back three.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Huddersfield's style of play should make it easier for the teenager to pass through them. He stays in the middle of my back three.
4.
Posh need someone fleeter of foot and better on the ball than Mark Beevers to play out from the back without sacrificing defensive skills. The lack of a natural left footer in the back three is a worry though.