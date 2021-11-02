Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Korey Smith of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A Peterborough United team to take on Huddersfield without a couple of big name players, but with a striker with a point to prove

This management lark is difficult and I’m only doing it for a bit of fun. Fair play to Darren Ferguson who picks his 500th Peterborough United team tonight when Huddersfield Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 8:20 am

I’m sticking with three centre backs, but changing the personnel in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

1. DAI CORNELL

No opposition for his goalkeeping place apart from a teenage rookie, but he's playing well enough to deserve selection anyway.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Difficult to leave out a defender who plays every game as though it could be his last. A totally committed performer who can stay on the right side of a back three.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Huddersfield's style of play should make it easier for the teenager to pass through them. He stays in the middle of my back three.

4.

Posh need someone fleeter of foot and better on the ball than Mark Beevers to play out from the back without sacrificing defensive skills. The lack of a natural left footer in the back three is a worry though.

