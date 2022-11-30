Peterborough United must get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible against Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night.

Barnsley have the joint-best defensive record in League One – along with Bolton Wanderers – with just 15 goals conceded in 18 League One matches.

And they’re in decent form having won their last three League One games to get within two places and a point of Posh in the play-off positions.

A draw would probably be a satisfactory outcome for the Tykes as they also have a game in hand on Posh.

But, given the club’s appalling away record, only three points will do for Posh in home games which is why the PT is hoping manager Grant McCann picks an aggressive side.

We were quite taken with how Posh played for the first 20 minutes of the second-half against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last weekend so it’s a variation on McCann’s 4-3-3 formation against a team who play 3-5-2.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM The odd mistake has started to creep into the young goalkeeper's game, but then he's not under any pressure for his starting place.

2. JOE WARD He's fit at last and he's straight back into my starting line-up as the right-back. Nathan Thompson's not been at his best this term and Ward will defend as well as him, but with more attacking dash.

3. FRANKIE KENT Picking Posh central defenders is not easy and not in a good way, but Kent has been solid at home this season and he'd enjoy playing on the right side of a two.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS The teenager is back by default in the hope that Posh dominate the ball and he can start some attacks from the back. Barnsley don't have the sort of tall, powerful centre forward that has troubled Edwards this season.