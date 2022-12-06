Peterborough United need to take drastic action to stop the rot in a big League One fixture at Ipswich Town on Saturday.
The Tractor Boys must be licking their lips ahead of a game against a team with a dreadful away record and with a defence that is looking shakier by the week.
Posh have conceded 19 goals in 10 away matches in League One this season. Only Forest Green and Burton Albion have conceded more.
For the game at Portman Road (12.30pm kick off) I’m changing shape, but also trying to keep the players in the best form in the team.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
He's made a costly mistake in each of the last two Posh matches. I'd take him out of the firing line if fellow loanee Harvey Cartwright was fit enough to return.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
I'm fielding three centre-backs in this match with Knight on the right. He must concentrate on his defending and be prepared to get physical, but he also has licence to break forward.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
The teenager is much less likely to get battered by a physical opponents when playing in the middle of a back three. He should be the spare man and let Knight and Frankie Kent deal with the high balls. Edwards reads the game well enough to snuff out potential danger.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
It's not ideal returning Kent to the left of a back three, but he will have plenty of cover around him. He's decent in the air, but he needs to be more assertive.
Photo: Joe Dent