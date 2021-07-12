A Peterborough United record signing has passed away. RIP ‘Big Ernie’

Ernie Moss celebrates a goal.

Moss was a prolific lower league striker with Chesterfield when Posh boss Noel Cantwell paid a then club record fee in January, 1976 of £25k for the muscular forward.

But Moss failed to sparkle at Third Division Posh scoring just 12 goals in 41 appearances and lasting less than a year at London Road when he was sold to Mansfield for £20k.

Moss promptly rediscovered his goal touch and went on to play for Lincoln, Doncaster and Scunthorpe. He had three spells at Chesterfield and became the club’s record goalscorer.