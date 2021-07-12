A Peterborough United record signing has passed away. RIP ‘Big Ernie’
Ernie Moss, a centre-forward for Peterborough United in the 1970s, has passed away aged 71.
Moss was a prolific lower league striker with Chesterfield when Posh boss Noel Cantwell paid a then club record fee in January, 1976 of £25k for the muscular forward.
But Moss failed to sparkle at Third Division Posh scoring just 12 goals in 41 appearances and lasting less than a year at London Road when he was sold to Mansfield for £20k.
Moss promptly rediscovered his goal touch and went on to play for Lincoln, Doncaster and Scunthorpe. He had three spells at Chesterfield and became the club’s record goalscorer.
Moss dropped into non league to play for Kettering Town. He also assisted former Posh boss Peter Morris in managing the Pippes. Moss also managed Gainsborough and Matlock.