The result earned Posh a tie at Wroxham on Sunday, November 12.

City are bottom of Division One South East, while Posh are riding high in Division One Midlands so the result was no surprise, even if the margin of victory was a little unexpected.

Rosie Axten grabbed a hat-trick, while Keir Perkins and Evie Driscoll-King scored twice apiece. Goals for Katie Middleton, Renai Bennett and Megan Lawlor completed the emphatic final scoreline.

Evie Driscoll-King (blue) in action for Posh Women at Cambridge City. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Ruthless Posh won both halves of the match 5-1 with Lawlor, Perkins, Sophie Scargill, Ellie York, Jess Driscoll, Axten and Bennett all claiming goal assists.

Substitute Bennett netted within minutes of coming on with a 25-yard half-volley for her second goal in two matches.

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Driscoll (sub Brown, 64 mins), Scargill, Lawlor (sub Bennett, 64 mins), Middleton (sub Lacite, 64 mins), Axten, Perkins.

Unused sub Guy.