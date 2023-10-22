A perfect 10 for Peterborough United Women in the FA Cup
City are bottom of Division One South East, while Posh are riding high in Division One Midlands so the result was no surprise, even if the margin of victory was a little unexpected.
Rosie Axten grabbed a hat-trick, while Keir Perkins and Evie Driscoll-King scored twice apiece. Goals for Katie Middleton, Renai Bennett and Megan Lawlor completed the emphatic final scoreline.
Ruthless Posh won both halves of the match 5-1 with Lawlor, Perkins, Sophie Scargill, Ellie York, Jess Driscoll, Axten and Bennett all claiming goal assists.
Substitute Bennett netted within minutes of coming on with a 25-yard half-volley for her second goal in two matches.
Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Driscoll (sub Brown, 64 mins), Scargill, Lawlor (sub Bennett, 64 mins), Middleton (sub Lacite, 64 mins), Axten, Perkins.
Unused sub Guy.
Posh, who are second, are next in action in the National League at home to fourth-placed Solihull Moors at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (October 29, 2pm).