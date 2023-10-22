News you can trust since 1948
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

A perfect 10 for Peterborough United Women in the FA Cup

Posh raced into the first round proper of the Womens FA Cup with a 10-2 thrashing of fellow National League club Cambridge City.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 20:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 20:59 BST
City are bottom of Division One South East, while Posh are riding high in Division One Midlands so the result was no surprise, even if the margin of victory was a little unexpected.

Rosie Axten grabbed a hat-trick, while Keir Perkins and Evie Driscoll-King scored twice apiece. Goals for Katie Middleton, Renai Bennett and Megan Lawlor completed the emphatic final scoreline.

Ruthless Posh won both halves of the match 5-1 with Lawlor, Perkins, Sophie Scargill, Ellie York, Jess Driscoll, Axten and Bennett all claiming goal assists.

Evie Driscoll-King (blue) in action for Posh Women at Cambridge City. Photo: Ruby Red PhotographyEvie Driscoll-King (blue) in action for Posh Women at Cambridge City. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Substitute Bennett netted within minutes of coming on with a 25-yard half-volley for her second goal in two matches.

Posh: Corry, York, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King, Driscoll (sub Brown, 64 mins), Scargill, Lawlor (sub Bennett, 64 mins), Middleton (sub Lacite, 64 mins), Axten, Perkins.

Unused sub Guy.

Posh, who are second, are next in action in the National League at home to fourth-placed Solihull Moors at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (October 29, 2pm).

