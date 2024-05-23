Darrell Clarke (left) with Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United’s League One rivals Barnsley are set to unveil Darrell Clarke as their new manager.

Clarke will leave Cheltenham Town for Oakwell once a six-figure compensation fee has been agreed, according to Gloucestershire Live.

Clarke earned admiration for almost keeping Cheltenham in League One last season after the Robins had suffered an awful start to the campaign under previous manager Wade Elliott. Cheltenham beat Posh 2-0 in their penultimate game of the season to give themselves hope of survival, but they went down after a last-day 2-1 defeat at Stevenage.

Barnsley sacked manager Neill Collins with one game of the regular League One season to go. They were still beaten in the play-off semi-final by Bolton Wanderers. The Tykes had shown interest in their former manager Daniel Stendel and Austrian Dominik Thalhammer, and been linked with MK Dons manager Mike Williamson and Orient boss Richie Wellens.

Hot League One title favourites Birmingham City are interested in making Alex Neil their next manager. Neil led Sunderland to promotion from the third tier in the 2021-22 season before leaving for Stoke City the following season. Neil was sacked by Stoke last season.